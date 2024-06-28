Keith Urban is aiming "High" with his latest album.
The country superstar announced Friday that his forthcoming album, "High" -- his first in nearly four years -- will drop Sept. 20.
"What makes you 'high' can mean whatever you want it to mean," Urban said in a press release about the album title's ambiguity. "It might be physical, spiritual, herbal, meditative, chemical or musical, but it's definitely a place of utopia."
"For me it's my family, my friends, and this rollercoaster musical journey I'm on," he added. "Playing guitar, writing songs and the place where I feel high -- playing live. Every night I get a chance to bring an energy and a release to people."
Accompanying the announcement, Urban dropped the fourth single from the album, a song titled "Wildside." It follows previous releases "Straight Line," "Go Home W U (with Lainey Wilson)" and "Messed Up As Me."
Listen to "Wildside" here:
See the track listing for "High" below.
- "Blue Sky"
- "Straight Line"
- "Messed Up As Me"
- "Wildside"
- "Go Home W U (with Lainey Wilson)
- "Chuck Taylors"
- "Daytona"
- "Love Is Hard"
- "Heart Like a Hometown"
- "Laughin' All the Way to the Drank"
- "Dodge in a Silverado"
- "Break the Chain"