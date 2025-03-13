Kelly Clarkson is still absent from her talk show.
The "Since U Been Gone" singer has not appeared on her eponymous talk show, "The Kelly Clarkson Show," for several days this month.
After hosting the show on Feb. 27, comedian Roy Wood Jr. stepped in to cover for Clarkson on Feb. 28.
Since then, stars including Simu Liu, Wanda Sykes, Brooke Shields, Willie Geist and Molly Sims have stepped in to guest-host the show in Clarkson's absence.
Clarkson hosted two episodes last week, which aired March 4 and March 5.
Sims is slated to close out the week as host on Thursday and Friday, according to the show's website.
ABC News has reached out to Clarkson and NBC for additional information on the star's absence. Neither Clarkson nor the network have commented publicly on the matter.
The three-time Grammy winner's show, which is in its sixth season, "features a mix of celebrity guests and everyday people, performances, games and Kelly's unfiltered perspective on life, relationships, parenting and things that make her laugh along the way," according to its website.
Clarkson recently announced a Las Vegas residency with performances scheduled between July and November of 2025.
Clarkson's latest Instagram post came on Feb. 17 promoting shows in Atlantic City in May.