Kevin Conroy, the longtime voice of Bruce Wayne and Batman in various animated projects and video games, has died. He was 66.

A representative for Conroy confirmed the news to ABC News, saying the actor died Nov. 10 after a short battle with cancer.

Conroy most notably provided the voice of The Caped Crusader in "Batman: The Animated Series," which ran from 1992 to 1995.

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images, FILE Kevin Conroy speaks at the "Batman Beyond" 20th anniversary panel during 2019 Comic-Con International at San Diego Convention Center on July 18, 2019 in San Diego.

He also voiced the character in the 1993 animated film "Batman: Mask of the Phantasm" and in the animated series "Batman Beyond," which ran from 1999 to 2001.