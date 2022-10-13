Kevin Hart is mourning the loss of his father Henry Robert Witherspoon. The comedian, 43, shared news of Witherspoon's death with a pair of Instagram tribute posts on Thursday.

"RIP to one of the realest & rawest to ever do it…Love you dad. Gone but never forgotten….Give mom a hug for me….y'all did good man," Hart wrote, sharing several images of his father with his family over the years.

"Thank you for everything….I'm a better father because of you," he added. "We will all make you proud…."

Hart's tribute continued in a follow-up Instagram post in which he shared another image of himself and his father. "RIP spoon …..😢🙏🏾," he captioned the post.

The "Ride Along" actor's friends, including Wanda Sykes, Chelsea Handler, T-Pain, Ludacris and the Wayans brothers, among others, all shared their condolences in the comments section of the posts.

"So sorry Kev. Love you. Keep making them proud brother," actor and comedian Marlon Wayans wrote.

"Sorry Kev. Sending you and your family lots of love.❤️🙏🏾," Sykes wrote in a separate comment.

The actor's mother Nancy Hart died of cancer in 2007. In an interview for "Oprah's Masterclass" in 2017, he opened up about the tough loss and how he planned to keep her energy alive by way of his father and older brother Robert.