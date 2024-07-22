Despite all the rumors swirling online, Kim Cattrall will not star in "And Just Like That..." season 3.
The 67-year-old actress took to her X, formerly Twitter, over the weekend to shut down speculation that she would be joining the "Sex and the City" revival series following her cameo in the season 2 finale last year.
Responding to an article about exactly that, Cattrall responded, "Aw that's so kind but I'm not 💋."
Cattrall played Samantha Jones for all six seasons of "Sex and the City" from 1998 to 2004 alongside Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie Bradshaw), Cynthia Nixon (Miranda Hobbes), and Kristin Davis (Charlotte York).
The foursome also starred in two spinoff films, and everyone -- minus Cattrall -- signed up for "And Just Like That...," which has been in production on season 3 in recent months with no return date yet announced.