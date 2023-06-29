Kim Cattrall opened up about her upcoming cameo on "And Just Like That..." season 2 during a recent appearance on "The View."
"It's very interesting to get a call from the head of HBO saying, 'What can we do?' And I went, 'Hm...," Cattrall said said with a smile on Wednesday's episode of the talk show. "Let me get creative."
Cattrall played Samantha Jones on "Sex and the City" alongside Sarah Jessica Parker as Carrie Bradshaw, Kristin Davis as Charlotte York and Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbes for six seasons and two films.
One thing the Netflix "Glamorous" star said she pushed for was to get Patricia Field, the iconic series' celebrated designer, to return alongside her.
"One of those things was to get Pat Field back, because I just thought, you know, if I'm going to come back, I gotta come back with that Samantha style, I gotta push it," Cattrall said. "And we did."
The "How I Met Your Father" actress also touched on how she determines what projects she says yes to, saying, "At this point in my life, especially where I want to spend the time and with whom is really important to me, and what I want to say with the characters that I play."
"So I've learned through the years to sort of take a step back and see myself doing something and really register how that feels. Does that feel right? Or, no, I should be over on this trek here. That feels more me, more now," she explained.
Parker recently opened up to Diane Sawyer about Cattrall's return to the "Sex and the City" universe in an interview that aired on "Good Morning America."
"It was, I think, a really nice idea to celebrate our 25th anniversary, to have this surprise appearance [of Samantha]," she teased. "And at least the content of it is still thus far a secret."
"And Just Like That..." season 2 is currently airing on Max.