Kimberly Williams-Paisley is opening up about a "terrifying" medical ordeal in which her voice inexplicably disappeared.
In an exclusive interview with People for its Dec. 30 issue, the actress, who is known for her roles in "Father of the Bride" and "According to Jim," said that for two years, she wasn't able to speak and wasn't able to regain her voice again until a life-changing surgery this year. Williams-Paisley said that the experience came with sadness and grief.
"I thought maybe this is who I am now," said Williams-Paisley, who is married to singer Brad Paisley. "There were days when I grieved and sobbed."
When did Williams-Paisley realize her voice was disappearing?
Williams-Paisley said that she learned something was wrong with her voice during an annual dance-party fundraiser for Alzheimer's in 2022, which she was co-hosting with her sister, Ashley Williams.
Paisley said that she was about to welcome guests and when she put the mic to her mouth, "nothing came out."
"It was terrifying," said the actress, who had experienced vocal weakness in the past. She said that she thought what she needed at the time was just hot tea and rest, but after time passed, her voice would only be a faint whisper.
"I felt trapped in my own body," she said and added that there were days when "I didn't want to do anything."
"I wouldn't say I had clinical depression, but I was sad," Williams-Paisley said.
What was she diagnosed with?
In 2023, doctors at the Vanderbilt Voice Center diagnosed her with muscle tension dysphonia, a voice disorder that is described as “discomfort with talking or a change in how your voice sounds caused by tightness of the muscles in and around your voice box,” according to the American Medical Association.
Symptoms of muscle tension dysphonia include a weak, rough or strained voice, as well as pain, tension or fatigue in the voice while speaking or singing, according to Johns Hopkins University. Treatment is mainly voice therapy and may include acupuncture or physical therapy.
"The muscles in my neck were tensing up to help my vocal cords hit each other," Williams-Paisley said, "it was just exhausting."
When did Williams-Paisley undergo surgery?
After a year of trying different things, including physical therapy to get her body to "unlock" and wearing a mouthpiece overnight to help her muscles relax, Williams-Paisley said doctors re-assessed her vocal cords.
The actress said that doctors found that her left vocal cord wasn't meeting her right and performed a medialization laryngoplasty -- a three-hour surgery where doctors moved her left vocal cord to help get her natural voice back.
After the surgery, the actress said she not only found her voice again, but she discovered a new confidence in herself.
"I had to fight to be heard," she said. "Now, no matter what my physical voice is, my voice underneath is stronger."
She also said that she never wants to take her voice for granted and said, "I don't want to leave things unsaid."
Paisley, who has supported the actress over the two years that she experienced difficulties with her voice, praised her and called her journey "inspiring."
"There was never a moment where she was going to give up," he said.