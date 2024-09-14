Kourtney Kardashian took to Instagram to share a glimpse into her family's fun-filled summer.
The reality star posted a carousel of photos captioned "summmma adventures: part 2," offering fans an intimate look at her life with her husband, Travis Barker, and her children.
One heartwarming moment captured in the series shows Travis lifting their baby boy, Rocky, into the air while gently kissing his cheek.
Kardashian also shared several photos of her and Barker kissing, continuing to display their affectionate bond.
Kardashian's son, Reign, also appeared in the carousel. In one image, the 9-year-old can be seen holding his mom’s hand as they made their way backstage, possibly during one of Barker’s concerts.
This isn’t the first time Kardashian has shared highlights from her summer. In August, she posted "summer adventures: part 1," which included a touching image of her nursing baby Rocky and even more affectionate moments with Barker.
Kourtney is also mom to Mason, 14 and Penelope, 12, whom she shares with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick.
Barker and Kardashian, who married in 2022, first announced the pregnancy in June at a Blink-182 concert in Los Angeles. Kardashian held up a sign in the audience that read, "Travis, I'm pregnant."
They welcomed Rocky in November of last year.