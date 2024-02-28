Kristin Cavallari is sharing her new love with the world.

The "Laguna Beach" alum took to Instagram on Tuesday to share a selfie with her new boyfriend Mark Estes.

"He makes me happy," she captioned the post, adding a white heart emoji.

In the photo, the two are smiling at the camera while they enjoy a vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico.

Estes also debuted the romance with a TikTok video set to "(Kissed You) Good Night" by Gloriana.

In the clip, he and Cavallari lip-sync while flirting poolside with a perfect view of the ocean in the background.

"Ready to fall," he captioned the video.

Cavallari shares three children with ex-husband Jay Cutler.