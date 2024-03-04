Kristin Cavallari is responding to critics of her new relationship.

Just days after hard-launching boyfriend Mark Estes, the "Laguna Beach" alum clapped back at those pointing out the couple's 13-year age gap.

"So what are you going to do about it?" she lip-syncs in the video. "Are you going to arrest me? Are you going to give me a ticket?"

"When they're all up in arms that im dating a 24 year old," Cavallari, 37, captioned the post. "Andddd?"

The fashion designer debuted her new relationship on Feb. 27, sharing a selfie of them together on vacation in Los Cabos, Mexico.

"He makes me happy," she captioned the post, adding a white heart emoji.

Cavallari was previously married to former NFL star Jay Cutler, with whom she shares three children.