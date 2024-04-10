Kristin Davis celebrated her longtime friend and "Sex and the City" co-star Cynthia Nixon with a heartwarming birthday tribute.

In an Instagram post filled with nostalgic photos of the two over the years shared on Tuesday, Davis expressed her gratitude for their friendship and all the memories they've shared.

"Happy birthday to the amazing @cynthiaenixon , one of my most favorite people ❤️ I’m so grateful for all of our years of friendship and all that’s to come!" Davis wrote.

The pictures showcased their bond both on and off-screen, capturing moments from red-carpet appearances to behind-the-scenes shots from their time on the iconic series.

Kristin Davis posted on her instagram celebrating Cynthia Nixon's birthday, April 9, 2024. Kristin Davis/Instagram

Nixon, touched by Davis' tribute, responded in the comments. "Thank you lady!!!! Loved looking at these pic down thru the years—wow! 😘," she wrote.

Davis and Nixon, who portrayed Charlotte York and Miranda Hobbes, in "Sex and the City," continue to bring the beloved characters to life in the revival series, "And Just Like That..."

Over the years, their friendship blossomed beyond the small screen. Most recently, Davis presented Nixon with a New Group award for her outstanding commitment to theater. Nixon, in turn, expressed her gratitude for Davis' unwavering support and sisterhood, acknowledging her as a guiding light in her life.

"I must have been walking under a lucky star the day @iamkristindavis became my forever friend," Nixon captioned her IG tribute to her dear friend in March. "She has always been the heart of our show (in all its varied incarnations), and at times I feel like she is my heart, too."