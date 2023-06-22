Ahead of the second season of " And Just Like That…" Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristin Davis are dishing on what fans can expect.
Leading up to the show, a teaser trailer revealed that John Corbett would reprise his role from " Sex and the City" as Aidan Shaw, and an announcement last month confirmed Kim Cattrall would reprise her role as Samantha Jones.
"It's a very happy return," Parker told "Good Morning America" about Corbett. "He's -- comfortable and comforting and familiar. And you know, 10 yeas have passed, so there's maturity in their relationship."
Parker also added that Cattrall's return is a "nod" to "Sex and the City," which they both starred in with Nixon and Davis from 1998 to 2004, along with appearing in both feature films released in 2008 and 2010.
"It felt like something really nice and happy," Parker said. "And a nod to this experience that all four of us shared."
"It's really a cameo, it's very small," Nixon added about Cattrall's cameo. "And so we don't want people also to be disappointed. We don't wanna oversell it."
In addition to Cattrall and Corbett returning, the three stars also talked about some of the updates to the "Sex and the City" storyline that were introduced in the first season of "AJLT..."
"We love almost everything about our original series, but it was always very white, and that was something that was never, you know, never sat really well with any of us," Nixon said. "So, to be able to go back and change that, and like let's keep what's good and let's -- let's widen and improve it."
In celebration of "Sex and the City's" 25th anniversary, which was earlier this month, the three stars of "AJLT..." reflected on their time together on the show as Carrie Bradshaw (Parker), Miranda Hobbes (Nixon) and Charlotte York (Davis).
The actresses, along with Cattrall, portrayed four friends as they navigated life and relationships in New York City. To this day, many still quote some of the show's iconic lines.
"I mean, it's wonderful," Parker said. "People know far many more of the lines than I now, for sure."
"Those funny lines, I mean, they're very witty, but they capture the moment, right?" Nixon added. "You know, 'He's just not into you,' or he -- 'I got broke up with on a Post-It.'"
Davis said the lines were funny but also "real."
When "And Just Like That…" premiered in 2021 on HBO Max [which is now Max] more than 15 years after the last episode of "Sex and the City" aired, Parker, Nixon and Davis said coming together again was "easy."
"A long time in years, and a lot of things have happened in our lives," Nixon said. "We've had children, got [married], like all kinds of things have happened."
"Milestones," Parker added. "Created families and we've lost friends -- and people that felt like family. You know, experienced a kinda professional life-changing experience sort of in real time."
"It's also just so fun," Nixon said.