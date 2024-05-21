Jessica Alba and her husband Cash Warren just celebrated a sweet milestone.
Over the weekend, the actress shared a sweet post with Warren and said she is "proud of us for making it this far."
"16 years of marriage, 20 years together and forever to go… Happy Anniversary @cash_warren 🫶🏻," Alba began.
"There is no real set of rules or guidance that can ever prepare you for what it means to commit to another person and choose to be family," she continued. "Through thick and thin we have continually found our way back to each other and have chosen one another."
"Cheers to us, I love you," she added.
Alba and Warren tied the knot in 2008 and share three children together: Honor Marie Warren, Haven Garner Warren and Hayes Alba Warren.
The actress, who will star in the upcoming Netflix film "Trigger Warning," regularly shares sweet moments of her family on social media.
For their 15th anniversary last year, Alba said in a sweet Instagram post that she is "grateful to have" Warren as "a partner in this lifetime."
"Te amo, today and everyday," Alba added.