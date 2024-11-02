Lana Condor, the "To All the Boys I've Loved Before" star, tied the knot with actor and musician Anthony De La Torre in an intimate ceremony at the Serra Franciscan Retreat Center in Malibu, California.
"Vogue" reported on Friday that Condor picked the location because she visited with her mother as a young girl. "My mother had wanted to spend some special one-on-one time together, and had heard about Serra Retreat and the amazing work they do there," she told the magazine.
Sadly, Condor's mother recently passed away.
Condor and De La Torre have been together since meeting at an Emmy Awards party in September 2015.
The two announced their engagement in January 2022.
Reflecting on her wedding dress journey, Condor shared a meaningful memory with "Vogue": "A little over two years ago, I took my mom and bridesmaids to Vera Wang to go dress-shopping. My mom and I absolutely fell in love with my wedding gown the moment I tried it on, and I am so grateful I got to share that experience with her," she said.
"That was the only time she was able to see me in my dress, and I will hold that memory in my heart forever."
Condor shared a series of intimate wedding photos in a collaborative post with "Vogue" on Instagram. The caption read, "@lanacondor and @anthonydltorre are married! The couple first met at an Emmys party. 'We were both there alone and saw each other from across the room,' remembers Lana, best known for her starring role in Netflix's To All the Boys I've Loved Before. 'And that was that—we both knew that day would forever change the course of our lives. We just didn't know exactly how…but boy, did our lives change for the better!'"
