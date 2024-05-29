Jon Bon Jovi is opening up about son Jake Bongiovi's wedding to "Stranger Things" actress Millie Bobby Brown.
The rock legend confirmed the two recently tied the knot and shared a few details from the young newlyweds' special day.
"They're great. They're absolutely fantastic," Bon Jovi shared on BBC's "The One Show" on May 28. "It was a very small family wedding and the bride looked gorgeous and Jake is happy as can be."
Brown, 20, and Bongiovi, 22, who have been linked since 2021, announced their engagement in April 2023 on Instagram.
The "Enola Holmes" actress told "Good Morning America" in September 2023 that wedding planning was a "really, really exciting" process.
"It's such an amazing part of my life so far, and just being able to do it with someone makes it even better," she added.
Bongiovi was Brown's date to the premiere of her film "Damsel" in March.
In an Instagram post after the star-studded event, Brown called Bongiovi "my forever prince."
Brown celebrated Bongiovi's birthday earlier this month, sharing photos of them together on Instagram and writing in the caption: "the day u were born is my favorite day. i love you ❤️."