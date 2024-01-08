Get ready to visit the Upside Down one last time.

"Stranger Things" has officially begun production on the iconic series' fifth and final season, Netflix announced in a social media post Monday.

The streamer shared a photo of cast members Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Noah Schnapp, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Maya Hawke, Charlie Heaton, Natalia Dyer, Brett Gelman, Priah Ferguson, Cara Buono, Amybeth McNulty and Jamie Campbell Bower gathered to celebrate the news.

Also pictured was "Terminator" actress Linda Hamilton, a newcomer to the series, as well as series creators Matt and Ross Duffer, aka the Duffer Brothers.

The cast of 'Stranger Things' pictured as production on season 5 begins. Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

The announcement is welcome news for "Stranger Things" fans, as the show hasn't aired new episodes since July 2022.

A release date for season 5, the last season, has yet to be announced by Netflix.