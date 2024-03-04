Millie Bobby Brown talks new book, '19 Steps'
Charly Triballeau/AFP via Getty Images
Millie Bobby Brown turned the "Damsel" premiere into both a date night and an outing with her future in-laws.
The "Stranger Things" actress, 20, stepped out at The Paris Theater in New York City on Friday with fiance Jake Bongiovi on her arm.
Brown took to Instagram after the event to call Bongiovi, 21, her "forever prince."
In addition to having Bongiovi by her side, Brown was joined by Bongiovi's parents, rock legend Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley.
Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement in April 2023.
"Damsel," which stars Brown as a woman fighting for her survival against a fire-breathing dragon after being offered up as sacrifice to it following her marriage to a prince, is available to stream on Netflix beginning March 8.