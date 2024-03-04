Millie Bobby Brown turned the "Damsel" premiere into both a date night and an outing with her future in-laws.

The "Stranger Things" actress, 20, stepped out at The Paris Theater in New York City on Friday with fiance Jake Bongiovi on her arm.

Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi attend the Damsel World Premiere at The Plaza on March 1, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

Brown took to Instagram after the event to call Bongiovi, 21, her "forever prince."

Jake Bongiovi, Millie Bobby Brown, Dorothea Hurley, and Jon Bon Jovi attend the Damsel World Premiere at The Plaza on March 1, 2024 in New York City. Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

In addition to having Bongiovi by her side, Brown was joined by Bongiovi's parents, rock legend Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley.

Brown and Bongiovi announced their engagement in April 2023.

"Damsel," which stars Brown as a woman fighting for her survival against a fire-breathing dragon after being offered up as sacrifice to it following her marriage to a prince, is available to stream on Netflix beginning March 8.