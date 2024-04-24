Jon Bon Jovi is going down memory lane as he looks back at his life as a rock and roll legend fronting one of the most successful bands of all time, Bon Jovi, with a career that spanned four decades in a new Hulu docuseries, "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story."

Ahead of its debut, Jon Bon Jovi sat down with "Good Morning America" anchor Michael Strahan for an ABC Special, "Michael Strahan x Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There," to discuss his life and legacy.

"GMA" aired a sneak peek of the interview on Wednesday in which the singer opened up about the effect of his career on his relationship.

Jon Bon Jovi has been married to his high school sweetheart Dorothea Hurley for over 30 years.

When Strahan mentioned that his success must have been "tough on a relationship," Jon Bon Jovi replied, "That's nonsense."

Jon Bon Jovi attends the UK Premiere of "Thank You and Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" on April 17, 2024 in London. Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

"I got away with murder. I say it again on camera," he added. "I'm a rock and roll star. I'm not a saint. You know, I'm not saying that, that there weren't a hundred girls in my life. I'm Jon Bon Jovi. It was pretty good."

Despite all the attention he received from being in the spotlight, Jon Bon Jovi said they weren't worth being entertained.

"If you think I was ever gonna jeopardize anything for believing the narcissist in me was real? What a stupid thing to do," he said. "What kind of excess does a man need that's gonna fuel that fire. It is just not worth it. Not worth it."

For a full interview, tune in to "Michael Strahan x Jon Bon Jovi: Halfway There" which airs Sunday, April 28 at 10 pm E.T. on ABC.