A new teaser for a docuseries chronicling "the epic past and uncertain future" of the band Bon Jovi is here.

On Friday, Hulu dropped the teaser for "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story," a four-part docuseries about the iconic rock band.

During a panel about the docuseries at the Television Critics Association winter press tour in Pasadena, California, Jon Bon Jovi, the band's frontman, said that he wanted the new series to "tell the truth."

"This is in fact the band's 40th anniversary," he said. "I wanted to document what had happened in my past, with the vision on what is the future."

The Gotham Chopra-directed series will join the band in February 2022 and follow their "real-time journey with its fits and starts as they attempt to chart out their future," reliving the band's "triumphs and setbacks, greatest hits, biggest disappointments, and most public moments of friction," according to a press release.

It will also detail how a vocal injury Bon Jovi experienced "threatens to bring everything to a screeching halt."

"I'm ready to talk about it," Bon Jovi said of the vocal surgery he had in 2022. "I pride myself on having been a true vocalist. I've sung with Pavarotti, I know how to sing, I've been studying the craft for 40 years."

"One of my vocal cords was literally atrophied," he continued. "Your vocal cords are supposed to look parallel, or let's pretend that they are as thick as a thumb -- one of mine was as thick as a thumb and the other one was as thick as a pinky. So, the strong one was pushing the weak one aside, and I wasn't singing well."

Jon Bon Jovi appears in this screengrab from the teaser for "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story." Hulu

The docuseries will include interviews with all past and present members of the band and personal videos, early unreleased demos, never-before-seen photos and more.

"Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" debuts Friday, April 26, on Hulu.

