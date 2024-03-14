Bon Jovi has announced details of their new album.

Called "Forever," the album will be out June 7 and is now available for preorder in multiple formats, including colored vinyl, cassettes, and limited-edition signed copies.

"This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi," Jon Bon Jovi said in a statement Thursday.

"Forever" is the band's first release since their album "2020," which came out four years ago.

The first single, "Legendary," and the accompanying video are out now.

In the video, Jon and the band are performing at a recording studio which opens up to show them standing in a green field, with a huge moon visible in the sky behind them. Throughout the video, a number of young people are shown looking up at the moon; at the end, they're all standing in a group, looking at it together.

The band's new documentary "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story" will be available to stream on Hulu April 26.

Here's the track list for "Forever":

"Legendary"

"We Made It Look Easy"

"Living Proof"

"Waves"

"Seeds"

"Kiss the Bride"

"The People's House"

"Walls of Jericho"

"I Wrote You a Song"

"Living in Paradise"

"My First Guitar"

"Hollow Man"

