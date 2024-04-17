Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi is giving the love between his son Jake Bongiovi and future daughter-in-law Millie Bobby Brown a good name.

Bon Jovi weighed in on his son's engagement to the "Stranger Things" star, fondly reflecting on the similarities between their relationship and his own marriage, and discussed the future of his career in a recent wide-ranging interview with The Sunday Times while attending the South by Southwest premiere of his new docuseries, "Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story."

The Grammy Award-winning Bon Jovi frontman said the relationship between Bongiovi, 21, and Brown, 20, was reminiscent of his own love story with his high school sweetheart and wife of over 30 years, Dorothea Hurley.

"It is an accelerated version of what I went through 40 years ago," he said of the young couple's engagement. "I think, with the support of family around them, they're gonna be great together."

Brown and Bongiovi became engaged in April 2023.

Bon Jovi spoke highly of his future daughter-in-law, complimenting her work ethic. "I've gotten to know her in the last year, she works really hard, and she and Jake will grow together in their own way," he said.

Jon Bon Jovi attends the world premiere of 'Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story' during the 2024 SXSW Conference and Festival at The Paramount Theatre, March 14, 2024, in Austin, Texas. Rick Kern/WireImage/Getty Images

He also opened up about the long-lasting bond he shares with his wife.

"We're from the same place, we're the same age, and she was with me when I had less than zero, so we went on the journey together," the "Livin' on a Prayer" singer said.

Bon Jovi also speculated on the future of his music career following a 2022 throat surgery that left his vocal health in doubt.

"This is the first time I'm saying this," he said. "If the singing is not great, if I can't be the guy I once was … then I'm done."

He added that he is "good with that."

"Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story," which details Bon Jovi's journey and recovery from surgery, debuts Friday, April 26, on Hulu.