Lauren Conrad, former reality television star and lifestyle entrepreneur, celebrated a significant milestone this month: 10 years of marriage to her husband, William Tell.
Conrad took to Instagram to share images of her children enjoying the summer. The photos included her boys holding butterflies, playing chess, roasting marshmallows and enjoying time at the beach.
The post concluded with a touching image of Conrad kissing Tell onstage at one of his performances.
"What an amazing summer! We traveled, beached, gained an uncle and I celebrated 10 years married to my favorite person in the world (besides the tiny people we made)," Conrad captioned the post.
Conrad, known for her roles on "Laguna Beach" and "The Hills," married Tell, 44, on Sept. 13, 2014, in an intimate ceremony at a boutique winery in Santa Ynez, California.
Since then, the couple has built a family, welcoming their first son, Liam, on July 5, 2017, and his little brother, Charlie, on Oct. 8, 2019.