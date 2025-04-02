The "Legally Blonde" prequel series "Elle" is officially in production.
Reese Witherspoon, who played Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde" and "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White & Blonde," announced the exciting update in a joint Instagram post with "Elle" star Lexi Minetree, Amazon MGM Studios, Prime Video and Witherspoon's media company Hello Sunshine on Wednesday.
The post featured an image of Minetree, who will be portraying a young Elle Woods in the new series.
"Harvard was hard. High School was harder," the caption for the post reads. "Our new series, Elle, is now in production!"
In February, Witherspoon, who is an executive producer on the highly anticipated project, revealed in a video that Minetree would be taking on the iconic role of Elle Woods in the upcoming series.
The video featured the moment Witherspoon told Minetree she had been cast in the leading role.
"I already love her so, so much, I promise she's in good hands," Minetree wrote on Instagram at the time. "P.S. thank you for showing me how amazing I am going to look in the future, soooo looking forward to that."
Prime Video announced during its upfront presentation in May 2024 that it had ordered "Elle" from Hello Sunshine.
According to the streamer, the series, which was created by Laura Kittrell, will follow Elle during her high school years, "as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film."