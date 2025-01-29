Reese Witherspoon is sharing major news about the upcoming "Legally Blonde" prequel series.
In an interview with People, the actress, who portrayed Elle Woods in "Legally Blonde" and "Legally Blonde 2: Red, White and Blonde," gave an update about casting and when the series is slated to begin filming.
"I'm really excited because we're going through the casting process right now and we're picking who is going to play the young me," she said. "It's kind of a trip."
She continued, "It's so exciting too, to watch these young girls that are so filled with enthusiasm and excitement and completely... There's so many good ones. That's the hard thing because there's so many good people to choose from."
The actress added that filming will begin in March.
In May 2024, Prime Video announced during its upfront presentation that it has ordered a "Legally Blonde" prequel series, titled "Elle," from Witherspoon's media company, Hello Sunshine.
According to the streamer, the series, which was created by Laura Kittrell, will follow Woods during her high school years, "as we learn about the life experiences that shaped her into the iconic young woman we came to know and love in the first Legally Blonde film."
Witherspoon will also act as an executive producer along with Lauren Neustadter, Lauren Kisilevsky and Marc Platt.
"I truly couldn't be more excited about this series!" Witherspoon said in a statement. "Fans will get to know how Elle Woods navigated her world as a teenager with her distinct personality and ingenuity, in ways that only our beloved Elle could do. What could be better than that?!"
In addition to "Elle," a third "Legally Blonde" film is also in the works with actress Mindy Kaling and "Brooklyn Nine-Nine" co-creator Dan Goor co-writing the script.