Lele Pons recently reunited with her "Dancing with the Stars" family in the funniest way.

In a video she shared on TikTok, Pons, disguised in a baseball cap, sunglasses and facial hair, walks over to her former "Dancing with the Stars" co-stars during a photo opportunity with fans at a Dancing with the Stars Live 2024 tour stop.

After posing for a few photos with Daniella Karagach, Brandon Armstrong, Harry Jowsey, Alan Bersten, Rylee Arnold, Emma Slater, Pasha Pashkov and Britt Stewart, Pons surprises everyone in the group by flipping her hair out of the baseball cap and removing her sunglasses.

Lele Pons appears in this screengrab from a video she shared on TikTok of her surprising her "Dancing with the Stars" family. Lele Pons/TikTok

Everyone takes a second to realize that it's Pons before immediately surrounding her with hugs.

"REUNITED WITH MY DWTS FRIENDS 😂😂😂" Pons wrote in the caption of the video.

Lele Pons will compete on season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars." Andrew Eccles/ABC

The YouTuber and actress competed on season 32 of "Dancing with the Stars." She was paired with Armstrong.

Watch Pons' full TikTok video here.