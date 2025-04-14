Good things come to those who wait for it.
Leslie Odom Jr. is returning to "Hamilton" for a limited run this fall for the hit Broadway musical's 10th anniversary, the show announced on social media Monday morning.
Odom will be back as the titular Alexander Hamilton's archrival Aaron Burr, the Tony-winning role he originated on Broadway in 2015. His performances begin Sept. 9 and run through Nov. 23 at the Richard Rodgers Theatre.
"Welcome back to the inimitable, original, Aaron Burr: Leslie Odom Jr!" the social media post read.
"Returning to Hamilton is a deeply meaningful homecoming," Odom said in a statement. "I'm so grateful for the chance to step back into the room -- especially during this anniversary moment -- and to revisit this brilliant piece that forever changed my life and the lives of so many."
In a separate joint Instagram post with the musical's official account on Monday, Odom reflected on what the role has meant to him over the years.
"I kinda feel like I was born onstage at the Richard Rodgers theater," he wrote in the caption. "@hamiltonmusical, opened on my actual birthday a decade ago and then proceeded to introduce me to the version of myself I'd waited a lifetime to meet."
"Hamilton" was written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and officially opened on Broadway August 6, 2015. It is based on Ron Chernow's 2004 biography "Alexander Hamilton."
If you want to be in the room where it happens, a new batch of tickets is now available at HamiltonMusical.com.