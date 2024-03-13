Another birthday is in the books for Liza Minnelli -- and she is showing no signs of slowing down.

The honorary EGOT winner turned 78 on Tuesday and shared a throwback photo of her with her parents, "Wizard of Oz" actress Judy Garland and film director Vincente Minnelli, to Instagram to mark the occasion.

In a chat with People, Minnelli opened up about her special day, saying, "I am so grateful for all the good wishes and all the love that comes my way. Not only on my birthday, but always."

The "Cabaret" actress also shared her secret to longevity, saying, "I wish I knew how to act my age. But kids guess what, I have never been this damn old! Just keep going baby, that's the secret."

Liza Minnelli attends amfAR "Cinema Against AIDS" Gala presented by Miramax Films, Palisades Pictures and Quintessentially in Mougins, France. Toni Anne Barson Archive/WireImage/Getty Images

Fans will also be pleased to hear Minnelli say she is "recording music again."

Not only that, but the Hollywood legend detailed her plans to develop "multiple projects based on the intellectual property" of her father which she said is tentatively called "Dreams My Papa Gave Me."

Minnelli's last major public appearance was at the 2022 Oscars, when she and Lady Gaga took to the stage to announce "CODA" as the year's best picture winner.