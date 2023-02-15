Actress Lucy Hale has revealed she recently celebrated one year of sobriety.

Hale, known for her roles in "Pretty Little Liars," "The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry" and more, shared on Instagram Tuesday that she marked the sobriety milestone last month.

"Bear with me, this is an alternative Valentine's Day post," she captioned her note. "This is a post about self-love and about the greatest thing I've ever done. On January 2, 2023 I celebrated one year of sobriety."

She also revealed why she was opening up on her sobriety now, writing, "While this journey has mostly been private, I felt compelled tonight to let anyone who is struggling know that you are not alone and you are loved."

Hale received supportive comments on the post from many of her former "Pretty Little Liars" co-stars.

"Congratulations to you Lucy," Troian Bellisario wrote. "This is brave. And cool. And inspirational. And you deserve all the self love and love from others that goes with it. 👏"

"So much love and respect for you ❤️" Tyler Blackburn wrote, while Sasha Pieterse commented, "🤗🤗🤗🥰🥰🤗🤗🤗 love you," and Janel Parrish added, "You're incredible 🤍"