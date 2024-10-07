North Carolina natives Eric Church and Luke Combs will join forces with James Taylor and Billy Strings at the "Concert For Carolina" to benefit charities helping communities recover in the wake of Hurricane Helene.
The benefit show, which is planned for Oct. 26 at Charlotte, North Carolina's Bank of America Stadium, will feature performances from Church, Combs, Strings, Taylor and more. All proceeds will go to Hurricane Helene rescue efforts in the Carolinas, according to a release. The show is presented by two organizations, Explore Asheville and the Buncombe County Tourism Development Authority.
Church took to Instagram on Monday to expand on his involvement in the show.
"This is my home. It’s in every fiber of who I am. Our family members, friends, neighbors and communities are in dire need," wrote Church in a post. "I’m honored to share the stage with an incredible lineup in order to help meet those needs. Through the dark, light will shine."
Combs also posted for the concert writing, "I told y’all I had something big planned for Carolina. One of the ways we’re helping is a benefit concert at Bank of America Stadium on Oct. 26th! This concert took so much planning, work, and coordination from so many people. I’m so thankful to everyone who helped make this a possibility on such short notice."
Strings shared on Instagram that he was "honored" to join the group helping victims of the hurricane. Taylor, who will join the headlining group, has an obvious connection to the Carolina with his classic song "Carolina in My Mind."
Church recently released "Darkest Hour (Helene Edit)" and pledged his publishing royalties to Hurricane Helene relief efforts in his home state.
Proceeds from "Concert For Carolina" will be split evenly between Church's Chief Cares and Combs' organizations of choice, which include Samaritan’s Purse, Manna Food Bank, Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest NC and one more charity to be announced.
Chief Care is "focused on helping established charities and organizations that are well managed, organized and can expedite aid directly to the families affected by Hurricane Helene," according to their site.