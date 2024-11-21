Luke Combs is thoroughly impressed by Chris Stapleton's resume.
The "Fast Car" singer went viral after a shot of the Country Music Association Awards broadcast showed him reacting with shock upon realizing Stapleton had just won his eighth CMA for male vocalist of the year on Wednesday night. One TikTok of Combs' reaction has garnered over 1 million views.
"His eighth?" asked Combs after the win was announced, as he applauded Stapleton while wearing a dumbfounded look.
Combs was also nominated for the category along with Jelly Roll, Cody Johnson and Morgan Wallen.
Stapleton's success did not stop with the male vocalist of the year win. The "White Horse" singer also brought home song of the year and single of the year at the award show.
Combs also took the stage with an electrifying performance of his hit "Ain't No Love In Oklahoma," the lead single off the soundtrack for this summer's tornado-filled film "Twisters," starring Glen Powell.