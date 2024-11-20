Country music's biggest stars were honored at the 58th annual CMA Awards on Wednesday night.
Morgan Wallen, who led the night with seven nominations, took home the evening's top award, entertainer of the year.
Chris Stapleton, who entered the night with five nominations, won song of the year and single of the year for "White Horse" and was also named male vocalist of the year for an eighth time.
Lainey Wilson took home music video of the year for "Wildflowers and Wild Horses," while Cody Johnson won album of the year for "Leather."
The ceremony, hosted by Luke Bryan, Peyton Manning and Wilson, aired live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena on ABC and will be available to stream on Hulu starting Thursday.
See the complete list of 2024 CMA Award winners below.
Entertainer of the year
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Chris Stapleton
- Morgan Wallen - WINNER
- Lainey Wilson
Female vocalist of the year
- Kelsea Ballerini
- Ashley McBryde
- Megan Moroney
- Kacey Musgraves
- Lainey Wilson - WINNER
Male vocalist of the year
- Luke Combs
- Jelly Roll
- Cody Johnson
- Chris Stapleton - WINNER
- Morgan Wallen
Vocal duo of the year
- Brooks & Dunn - WINNER
- Brothers Osborne
- Dan + Shay
- Maddie & Tae
- The War and Treaty
Album of the year
- "Deeper Well" – Kacey Musgraves (Producers: Ian Fitchuk, Kacey Musgraves, Daniel Tashian) (Mix Engineers: Shawn Everett, Konrad Snyder)
- "Fathers & Sons" – Luke Combs (Producers: Luke Combs, Chip Matthews, Jonathan Singleton) (Mix Engineer: Chip Matthews)
- "Higher" – Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton) (Mix Engineer: Vance Powell)
- "Leather" – Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon) (Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke) - WINNER
- "Whitsitt Chapel" – Jelly Roll (Producers: Andrew Baylis, Brock Berryhill, Zach Crowell, Jesse Frasure, David Garcia, Kevin "Thrasher" Gruft, Austin Nivarel, David Ray Stevens) (Mix Engineers: Jeff Braun, Jim Cooley)
Vocal group of the year
- Lady A
- Little Big Town
- Old Dominion - WINNER
- The Red Clay Strays
- Zac Brown Band
Music video of the year
- "Dirt Cheap" – Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)
- "I Had Some Help" – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Director: Chris Villa)
- "I'm Not Pretty" – Megan Moroney (Directors: Jeff Johnson, Megan Moroney)
- "The Painter" – Cody Johnson (Director: Dustin Haney)
- "Wildflowers and Wild Horses" – Lainey Wilson (Director: Patrick Tracy) - WINNER
New artist of the year
- Megan Moroney - WINNER
- Shaboozey
- Nate Smith
- Mitchell Tenpenny
- Zach Top
- Bailey Zimmerman
Musician of the year
- Tom Bukovac – Guitar
- Jenee Fleenor – Fiddle
- Paul Franklin – Steel Guitar
- Rob McNelley – Guitar
- Charlie Worsham – Guitar - WINNER
Song of the year
- "Burn It Down" – Songwriters: Hillary Lindsey, Parker McCollum, Lori McKenna, Liz Rose
- "Dirt Cheap" – Songwriter: Josh Phillips
- "I Had Some Help" – Songwriters: Louis Bell, Ashley Gorley, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins, Austin Post (aka Post Malone), Ernest Keith Smith, Morgan Wallen, Chandler Paul Walters
- "The Painter" – Songwriters: Benjy Davis, Kat Higgins, Ryan Larkins
- "White Horse" – Songwriters: Chris Stapleton, Dan Wilson - WINNER
Single of the year
- "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" – Shaboozey (Producers: Sean Cook, Nevin Sastry) (Mix Engineer: Raul Lopez)
- "Dirt Cheap" – Cody Johnson (Producer: Trent Willmon) (Mix Engineer: Jack Clarke)
- "I Had Some Help" – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins) (Mix Engineer: Ryan Gore)
- "Watermelon Moonshine" – Lainey Wilson (Producer: Jay Joyce) (Mix Engineers: Jason Hall, Jay Joyce)
- "White Horse" – Chris Stapleton (Producers: Dave Cobb, Chris Stapleton, Morgane Stapleton) (Mix Engineer: Vance Powell) - WINNER
Musical event of the year
- "Cowboys Cry Too" – Kelsea Ballerini (with Noah Kahan) (Producers: Kelsea Ballerini, Alysa Vanderheym)
- "I Had Some Help" – Post Malone (feat. Morgan Wallen) (Producers: Louis Bell, Charlie Handsome, Hoskins)
- "I Remember Everything" – Zach Bryan (feat. Kacey Musgraves) (Producer: Zach Bryan)
- "Man Made a Bar" – Morgan Wallen (feat. Eric Church) (Producer: Joey Moi)
- "you look like you love me" – Ella Langley (feat. Riley Green) (Producer: Will Bundy) - WINNER
