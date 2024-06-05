Luke Combs recently shared a heartfelt note he penned to his sons Tex Lawrence and Beau Lee.
"To My Boys, first and foremost I will always love you, no matter what," Combs wrote in a letter he shared to Instagram on Tuesday, before dedicating his upcoming track, "The Man He Sees in Me," to them.
"With this song I want you to know that even though I'm not perfect, I try my hardest everyday to be the best version of myself for you both. I'll make mistakes along the way and some days you'll be sick of your old man I'm sure, but dang we'll have some fun too," he continued.
"I can't wait to see what you both turn out to be like and I hope someday down the road I get to watch you and your kids do the same," he concluded, before signing off, "Love, Dad."
Combs shares his two sons with wife Nicole Hocking, whom he married in August 2020.
The couple welcomed Tex on June 19, 2022 -- Father's Day -- and Beau on Aug. 15, 2023.
"The Man He Sees in Me" arrives on digital platforms Thursday at 4 p.m. ET.
Combs' latest single, "Ain't No Love in Oklahoma" from "Twisters: The Album," dropped in May.