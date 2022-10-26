Nicole Kidman and Luke Evans have gone from co-stars to duet partners.

Evans, 43, enlisted Kidman, 55, to sing with him on his new album, "A Song For You," which will be released Nov. 4. The pair, who starred together on Hulu's "Nine Perfect Strangers" last year, now have their own rendition of "Say Something," the Grammy-winning song from Christina Aguilera and A Great Big World.

According to a press release, Evans and Kidman met on the set of the Hulu mini-series, which was filmed in Australia, and bonded off set -- along with Kidman's husband country superstar Keith Urban -- in their shared love of music.

"When we wrapped the show, we had dinner one night in Nicole and Keith's house in Sydney," Evans recalled in a statement. "After dinner, Nicole was like: 'Right, you're singing, Keith's gonna play the piano. He'll play anything, just tell him the song.' "

"So everybody came around the grand piano in their living room and I sang Adele's 'Make You Feel My Love,' " he continued. "I knew that Nicole loved to sing, so she was joining in."

When it came time to record "Say Something," Evans said he "knew that it would fit Nicole's voice very well" and they could "blend" their voices together. Urban also approved, and Kidman recorded her part in her husband's Nashville studio.

"She was so grateful that I'd asked her. I was, like, 'grateful? You have no idea how grateful I am!'" the "Beauty and the Beast" actor added, saying their collaboration was "really special."