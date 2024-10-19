Luke Grimes and his wife, Bianca Rodrigues Grimes, have welcomed their first child together, as shared in a heartwarming Instagram post from Bianca on October 17.
In the post, Bianca revealed a beautiful family photo, capturing a glimpse of their newborn baby.
The picture shows Bianca holding their new son, with Luke standing behind her, embracing his family. The new mom captioned the photo, “And then there were 3 🫂.”
The couple had earlier hinted at their baby’s arrival in a post from Oct. 9, when Bianca revealed they had welcomed a baby boy. She shared a photo of her holding the baby on Instagram, writing, "Welcome to the world little man," accompanied by a blue heart emoji.
While their son's birth date has not been disclosed, fans were quick to congratulate the couple on social media, writing things like, "Absolutely beautiful congratulations on your precious baby boy," and "Congratulations… such a blessing!"
Grimes plays Kayce Dutton, the youngest son of John Dutton (played by Kevin Costner), on "Yellowstone."
"Yellowstone" fans can look forward to the highly anticipated return of Season 5, premiering on Sunday, Nov. 10.