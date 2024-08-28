Lupita Nyong'o is paying tribute to her friend and former "Black Panther" co-star Chadwick Boseman, four years after his death.
On Wednesday, Nyong'o shared a moving post about Boseman with photos of the two of them over the years.
In the caption, she included a quote from an unknown author, writing, "'Grief never ends. But it changes. It is a passage, not a place to stay. Grief is not a sign of weakness, nor a lack of faith. It's the price of love.' - unknown."
"Remembering Chadwick Boseman. Forever," she added.
Boseman died of colon cancer on Aug. 28, 2020, at age 43. According to a statement on the actor's official social media pages at the time, Boseman was first diagnosed with Stage 3 colon cancer in 2016 and "battled with it [for] four years as it progressed to [Stage 4]."
He died at home "with his wife and family by his side," the statement read.
"A true fighter, Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the statement continued. "From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and several more, all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."
Boseman did not publicly disclose his cancer diagnosis prior to his death.
The actor played many iconic roles in his career, but perhaps his most well-known role was as King T'Challa in Marvel Studios' "Black Panther."
In 2021, he was posthumously nominated for an Oscar for his performance in "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom."
Over the years, Nyong'o and the rest of the "Black Panther" cast have remembered Boseman in many ways.
Last year, Nyong'o also took to Instagram to remember Boseman and opened up about coping with grief.
"Death is hard to understand, maybe even harder to accept," she wrote at the time. "But the love generated from the life he lived will fuel every anniversary marking his absence."
"Chadwick may no longer be in our photos, but he will always be in our hearts," she added.