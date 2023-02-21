Macklemore is turning to someone special to direct the music video for his song "No Bad Days": his 7-year-old daughter, Sloane.

The "Thrift Shop" rapper, 39, shared a video to social media on Monday in which he asks his eldest child if she wants the job -- and it's as adorable as you're probably imagining.

"I'm a little bit nervous asking this, if I'm being honest," Macklemore says in the clip, noting that he's taken notice of Sloane's creative eye. "I love your visual aesthetic. I absolutely love your style."

"I've been trying to think of a music video for 'No Bad Days,'" he continued. "Crazy idea, and if you don't like it we don't have to do it. 'No Bad Days' music video, I need a director. And I was thinking, what if you directed the music video?"

Sloane, who covered her mouth in shock when she realized exactly what her dad was asking, nodded her head and immediately went in for a hug before wiping away tears of excitement and agreeing to the offer.

As the two continue to hug and celebrate the big news, Sloane -- already proving she was born to be a director -- looks directly at the camera and says, "Action!"