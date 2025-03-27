Dozens of Macy's stores nationwide are shutting their doors months after the chain announced a slew of closings earlier this year.
Over 60 Macy's stores will close their doors as part of an ongoing initiative announced last year, the company said in a press release back in January.
While several locations have already closed, more Macy's stores are set to close next month.
According to the New York Department of Labor, two New York stores are set to close on April 11. News 12 Brooklyn reported that the Downtown Brooklyn Macy's also closed its doors on Sunday.
In total, the closures will impact nine stores in California, nine stores in New York, six stores in Texas and seven stores in Florida, as well as several others across the country.
The closures are part of the company's "Bold New Chapter" strategy, which was announced by Macy's in February 2024 and "is designed to return the company to sustainable, profitable sales growth which includes closing approximately 150 underproductive stores over a three-year period while investing in its 350 go-forward Macy's locations through fiscal 2026."
"Closing any store is never easy, but as part of our Bold New Chapter strategy, we are closing underproductive Macy's stores to allow us to focus our resources and prioritize investments in our go-forward stores, where customers are already responding positively to better product offerings and elevated service," Macy's chairman and CEO Tony Spring said in a statement included in the January press release.
