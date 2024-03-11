Macy's Sponsorship Bar ABC News, Macy's

Macy's is a sponsor of "Good Morning America."

The 2024 Oscars red carpet did not disappoint when it came to showstopping fashion.

If you are looking for a way to bring all of the glitz and glam from Hollywood's biggest night and get it into real life, we've got you covered.

Lifestyle contributor Lori Bergamotto headed to Macy’s flagship store in Herald Square in New York City to shop and recreate some of the best looks.

With Macy's expansive inventory, you can feel and look amazing for any day or night of the week! There is no life event too small to make a big fashionable impression.

Scroll on to shop the looks from Macy's below.

By clicking on these shopping links, visitors will leave Goodmorningamerica.com. These e-commerce sites are operated under different terms and privacy policies than Goodmorningamerica.com. Prices may change from the date of publication.

Da'vine Joy & Lupita Nyong'o

Joy and Nyong'o were both flawless in light blue.

Shop the look:

Macy's Women's Asymmetric-Neck Feather-Trim Dress $350 Macy's Shop Now

32% off Macy's Women's Leah High Stiletto Sandals $60.52

$89 Macy's Shop Now

Macy's Baguette Crystal All-Around Collar Tennis Necklace $49.50 Macy's Shop Now

Macy's Silver-Tone Imitation Pearl and Crystal Stud Earrings $20 Macy's Shop Now

America Ferrera

Ferrera dazzled in a "Barbie"-perfect pink gown.

Shop the look:

Macy's Juniors's Sweetheart-Neck Sleeveless Front-Slit Gown, Created for Macy's $129 Macy's Shop Now

Macy's Women's Tegin Strappy Dress High Heel Sandals $89 Macy's Shop Now

Macy's Marchesa Cubic Zirconia Tennis Collar Necklace $98 Macy's Shop Now

Eva Longoria

Longoria wowed in a simple but bold black gown.

Shop the look:

Macy's Off-The-Shoulder Mermaid Gown $289 Macy's Shop Now

Macy's Women's Tegin Strappy Dress High Heel Sandals $89 Macy's Shop Now

Macy's 16" Crystal Collar Necklace $39.50 Macy's Shop Now

John Krasinski

Krasinski looked dapper in an all-white ensemble.

Shop the look:

31% off Macy's Hugo Boss Men's Modern Fit Suit Jacket $302.60

$445 Macy's Shop Now

32% off Macy's Modern-Fit Suit Pants $134.64

$198 Macy's Shop Now

36% off Macy's Men's Classic-Fit Non-Iron Performance French Cuff Dress Shirt $50.68

$79.50 Macy's Shop Now

36% off Macy's Men's Textured Solid Bow Tie $31.55

$49.50 Macy's Shop Now

32% off Macy's Men's Warner Patent Lace-Up Oxfords, Created for Macy's $47.59

$69.99 Macy's Shop Now