"Madam Secretary" stars Téa Leoni and Tim Daly are married.
The two actors tied the knot over the weekend in a close family event in New York, a representative for Leoni confirmed to "Good Morning America."
Leoni and Daly starred in "Madam Secretary" as Secretary of State Elizabeth McCord and her husband Henry. The hit political drama series centered around the fictional secretary of state's life as she tried to balance work with family.
"Madam Secretary" ran for 120 episodes from 2014 to 2019. The series finale aired Dec. 8, 2019.
In an interview with "Popcorn With Peter Travers" in November 2016, Daly talked about acting alongside Leoni, saying the two "approach the work in a very similar way."
"We both take it very seriously, we both work really hard and we both want to have a lot of fun," he said at the time, noting that one of the things that attracted them to "Madam Secretary" was the "family element."
"Seeing behind the curtain into the family was really important to everybody there, especially Téa and me," he added. "So, we worked really hard on making this aspirational relationship have some truth to it. I think once we found that common ground, and worked so hard and had so much fun ... I don't think anything could get in the way of that. We're both professional actors, and I don't think we're gonna let our private stuff get in the way of what we do when we're at work."
People reported in December 2014 that Leoni and Daly had been "quietly dating" since that summer.
The pair made their red carpet debut together in April 2015 at the White House Correspondents' Dinner in Washington, D.C.
Leoni was previously married to David Duchovny for 17 years before they divorced in 2014. They share two children, Kyd Miller Duchovny and West Duchovny.
Daly was previously married to Amy Van Nostrand from 1982 to 2010. They have two children together, Sam Daly and Emelyn Daly.