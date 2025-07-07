Kelly Osbourne is sharing the quick jab by her father that cracked up the crowd at her engagement over the weekend.
Slipknot musician Sid Wilson proposed to the TV personality at the Back to the Beginning concert on Saturday, which featured final performances from the original Black Sabbath lineup and Kelly Osbourne's famous father, Ozzy Osbourne.
In a video Kelly Osbourne shared to Instagram on Sunday, Wilson tells her, "You know I love you more than anything in the world."
Before Wilson gets down on one knee, however, Ozzy Osbourne, sitting in the background, exclaims, "F--- off, you're not marrying my daughter," prompting laughter from those in the room, including Wilson.
Wilson then turns to Kelly Osbourne again, saying, "Nothing would make me happier than to spend the rest of my life with you. In front of your family and all of my friends, Kelly, will you marry me?"
Wilson then pulls out a ring, and Kelly Osbourne nods enthusiastically. After Wilson slides the ring onto her finger, Kelly Osbourne jumps to embrace him, as the crowd around them cheers and applauds.
In the video's caption, Kelly Osbourne wrote simply, "Oh and this happened yesterday!"
In a follow-up post, which featured a snapshot of the moment Wilson proposed, as well as both Kelly Osbourne's and Ozzy Osbourne's surprised reactions, she added, "I think this picture says it all!"
Kelly Osbourne confirmed in 2022 that she and Wilson were dating, calling him her soulmate. The couple share one son.
The Back to the Beginning concert on Saturday saw the original members of Black Sabbath -- Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward -- reunite for one final performance.
The concert spanned 10 hours and also marked the last live show of Ozzy's Osbourne's career.
Ozzy Osbourne, who has not played a full concert for nearly seven years due to a variety of health issues, took the stage while seated in a throne for a five-song solo set, performing "I Don't Know," "Mr. Crowley," "Suicide Solution," "Mama, I'm Coming Home" and "Crazy Train."
Actor Jason Momoa hosted the day, which also featured 14 supporting acts including Mastodon, Anthrax, Alice in Chains, Gojira, Slayer, Pantera, Guns N' Roses and Metallica, as well as Jack Black and supergroups led by Rage Against the Machine's Tom Morello.
AC/DC's Brian Johnson and Angus Young, Judas Priest, Def Leppard, Elton John, Marilyn Manson, Limp Bizkit's Fred Durst and Korn's Jonathan Davis were among those who sent in video messages for the event.