Black Sabbath has finally confirmed they will be reuniting for what is being billed as their final show in their hometown of Birmingham, England.
The band made the announcement of the show titled "Back To The Beginning: The Final Show" in an Instagram post on Wednesday, sharing a promotional poster for the event.
Original members Ozzy Osbourne, Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward will headline the all-star show, which will see them performing together for the first time in 20 years.
Scheduled for July 5 at Villa Park, the show will feature Osbourne playing a short solo set, followed by him joining Sabbath for what's described as his "final bow." There will also be performances by Metallica, Slayer, Pantera, Gojira, Halestorm, Alice in Chains, Lamb of God, Anthrax and Mastodon.
"It’s my time to go Back to the Beginning … time for me to give back to the place where I was born," Osbourne shared in the announcement. "How blessed am I to do it with the help of people whom I love. Birmingham is the true home of metal. Birmingham Forever."
In addition to those previously mentioned bands, the show will feature performances by a "supergroup of musicians," including Smashing Pumpkins’ Billy Corgan, Guns N’ Roses’ Slash and Duff McKagan, Korn’s Jonathan Davis, former Van Halen frontman Sammy Hagar, Mammoth WVH’s Wolfgang Van Halen, Limp Bizkit’s Fred Durst, Zakk Wylde, and more, with Rage Against the Machine’s Tom Morello both performing and serving as musical director.
"This will be the greatest heavy metal show ever," said Morello.