Kelly Osbourne is opening up about her son's name, a matter that she called a "personal" one in the latest episode of "The Osbournes Podcast", where she discussed parenting best practices and predicaments with her own parents, Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne.

"This is personal and I didn't expect to ever talk about this but I'm going to," the 39-year-old began.

In this May 17, 2023 file photo, Kelly Osbourne attends the FIFA World Cup 2026™️ Official Brand Launch at the Griffiths Observatory in Los Angeles. Katelyn Mulcahy/FIFA via Getty Images, FILE

After Kelly Osbourne and her partner Sid Wilson, a member of the heavy metal band Slipknot, welcomed their son Sidney in late 2022, she said they had "the biggest fight" -- something she said was unusual since they "don't fight" -- because they disagreed about what their child's last name would be.

Kelly Osbourne said she wanted their son to have both her last name and Wilson's last name, especially since "not one [name] is more important than the other," but Wilson pushed back against the non-traditional convention.

"I wanted our son to have both of our last names and he wouldn't let me, and we had a huge fight," the TV personality and singer said.

In a post made to her Instagram account on Dec. 16, 2023, Kelly Osbourne poses for a photo with Sid Wilson and their son Sidney. @kellyosbourne/Instagram

Sidney shares the same first and middle names as Wilson, and at first, they shared a last name as well. However, Kelly Osbourne said following multiple conversations and couples therapy, the two decided to change their son's last name.

"I feel that I was forced into doing something I didn't want to do and I can never, ever forgive him for that, but we can move on," she explained. "So right now my son doesn't have a double-barreled last name, but after lots of eye-opening conversations and some couples therapy, [Wilson] has seen the light."

"We are going to legally change our son's name to have both of our last names," the mom of one added. "We both made our child so they should have both of our last names."

The concept of a child taking only their father's last name is one that Ozzy Osbourne also called "old-fashioned," a relic of the past before women had "more say" in society, their families and their own lives.