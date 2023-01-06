Kelly Osbourne has shared a statement after her mother Sharon Osbourne revealed that her daughter had welcomed her first child with Slipknot's Sid Wilson.

During the U.K. talk show "The Talk" this week, Sharon Osbourne stated that Kelly Osbourne had given birth while also announcing the child's name.

Sharon Osbourne added that mother and baby are doing "so, so great" and said that her daughter "won't let a picture go out of him."

In an Instagram Story posted Wednesday, Kelly Osbourne wrote, "I am not ready to share him with the world."

"It is no one's place but mine to share any information on my baby," she added.

Gregg Deguire/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kelly Osbourne attends the Dior Men's Spring/Summer 2023 Collection on May 19, 2022 in Los Angeles.

Kelly Osbourne announced that she was pregnant with her first child last May, revealing the baby's sex in October.

The Osbournes' public conflict over sharing personal details is something many families can relate to.

Drawing the line with friends and especially family members about when to share and when to keep quiet can be tricky, parenting experts say.

Ericka Souter, the author of "How to Have a Kid and a Life," said she recommends that parents talk with family members about their wishes early and often.

"When it comes to setting boundaries with grandparents and extended family, it's best to do it as early as possible," Souter said Friday on "Good Morning America." "Let them know when you'd like the world to know and what they can share on social media."

Souter and other experts say it can also be helpful if parents explain to family members about why they are sensitive to keeping your child's identity or their details private. Parents should recognize they may need to revisit the conversation with milestones like birthdays and holidays.

"You can help family members respect your wishes if you talk to them about the boundaries, both online and in-person," Souter said. "If the grandparents do overstep those boundaries, don't be afraid to have that conversation again, and keep bringing it up until it's a rule that everyone follows."