Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne melted hearts over the weekend, slow dancing together in front of their friends and family while celebrating Sharon's 70th birthday.

In a video shared on Sharon Osbourne's Instagram during her Gatsby-themed birthday party, the couple's daughter Kelly Osbourne asks the DJ to play James Arthur's "Say You Won't Let Go," while Ozzy Osbourne appears on the dance floor with his wife on his arm. The two embrace on the dance floor as they sway to the music.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic via Getty Images, FILE Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne at The Beverly Hilton Hotel, Jan. 25, 2020, in Beverly Hills, Calif.

"All my wishes in one room," Sharon Osbourne wrote in the caption. "My ❤️ is full."

In Instagram posts shared by those who attended the Gatsby-themed affair, family and friends wished the TV personality and longtime music manager "Happy Birthday," including her son, Jack, who shared a photo of himself and his fianceé Aree Gearhart in 1920s-themed attire.

"Mum loves a good theme party!" Jack Osbourne wrote on Instagram.

Ozzy Osbourne, who is battling Parkinson's disease, also posted on Instagram for his wife's birthday, sharing a photo of the two of them with musicians Zakk Wylde, Jonathan Davis and Tom Morello.

"Happy Birthday My Love!" Ozzy wrote in a caption.

Gregg Deguire/Getty Images for The Recording Academy, FILE In this Jan. 25, 2020, file photo, Ozzy Osbourne and Sharon Osbourne attend an event in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Last month, Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne opened up to ABC News about their plans to permanently return to their English country estate in 2023.

"I just feel at this point in my life, I can't speak for Ozzy, but I wanna go home," Sharon Osbourne said. "And it doesn't mean I'll never come -- my children are here. I need to be back where I came from."