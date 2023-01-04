Weeks after Sharon Osbourne was hospitalized due to a sudden medical emergency, she says the cause remains a "mystery."

The TV personality, 70, returned to the U.K. talk show "The Talk" this week and gave an update on how she's doing these days.

"We chatted briefly about my holiday trip to the hospital," Osbourne wrote in the caption of an Instagram post, which featured a clip from the episode. "Although it's still a mystery I'm feeling fantastic and ready to get talking!"

"It was the weirdest thing," Osbourne says in the video clip. "I was doing some filming and suddenly they told me that I [passed out] for 20 minutes. And I was in hospital, I went to one hospital, they took me to another hospital, and I did every test over two days, and nobody knows why."

Shortly after the Dec. 16 incident, Osbourne's son Jack shared an update in a since-expired Instagram story.

"She has been given the all clear from her medical team and is now home," he wrote at the time. "Thank you to everyone who has reached out with love and support. As to what happened to my mum -- I'm gonna leave it to her to share about when she is ready."