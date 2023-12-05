Ozzy Osbourne has many reasons to smile when it comes to his family.

The Black Sabbath singer was pictured in a snap shared by daughter Kelly Osbourne for his 75th birthday with his wife Sharon Osbourne, two of their children and five of their grandchildren all surrounding him.

"Yesterday was my Dadda's birthday although we kept it low key we had the best time," Kelly Osbourne captioned her post. "We are always the best versions of ourselves when we are together."

"I love my family so much it hurts. Dad you are the other pea in my pod," she continued. "I love you to the moon and back."

Ozzy Osbourne is flanked on either side by daughter Kelly Osbourne and Slipknot rocker Sid Wilson -- with whom she shares her first child, a son named Sidney -- and son Jack Osbourne with his wife, Aree Gearhart.

All four of Jack Osbourne's children -- daughters Pearl, Andy and Minnie from previous relationships and daughter Maple, whom he welcomed with Gearheart in July 2022 -- are spread throughout the photo, with his eldest embracing grandma Sharon Osbourne.

Kelly Osbourne's little guy is sitting in grandpa Ozzy Osbourne's lap.

The only one missing from the family photo is Ozzy and Sharon Osbourne's eldest daughter, Aimee Osbourne.