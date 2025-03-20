Colleen Hoover's highly anticipated film adaptation of her novel, "Reminders of Him," has cast its leading actress.
Universal Pictures confirmed to "Good Morning America" on Wednesday that Maika Monroe will star in the upcoming film.
The actress previously starred in the 2024 horror film, "Long Legs" alongside Nicholas Cage, the 2023 film "God Is a Bullet" and the 2016 film, "The 5th Wave."
"Reminders of Him" is one of several of Hoover's books that is being adapted into a film.
According to Universal Pictures, the film is about "motherhood, forgiveness and the power of one love to heal even the most shattered heart."
"Reminders of Him" follows a woman named Kenna Rowan, who returns to her small town, hoping to reunite with her 4-year-old daughter after serving time in prison for a tragic mistake.
But Rowan learns that everyone in her daughter's life is determined to shut her out, except for Ledger Ward, a bar owner who is "one of the few remaining links" to her daughter, according to a synopsis for the novel.
As Rowan and Ward's connection grows, so does the risk of them both "losing the trust of everyone important to them," the synopsis continues. Rowan "must find a way to absolve the mistakes of her past in order to build a future out of hope and healing," the synopsis states.
The book sold more than 6 million copies in the United States and is a bestseller around the world.
In a statement from Hoover shared by Universal Pictures in October 2024, Hoover said she is "thrilled" to "bring Kenna Rowan’s world to life."
She continued, "I hear from many readers who tell me they found something of themselves in her story of living with and through tragedy and doing the often messy and imperfect work of healing and turning the page to a fresh chapter in life."
Hoover co-wrote the screenplay for the film with Lauren Levine. The duo are also producing the film through their production company, Heartbones Entertainment.
"Reminders of Him" follows the film adaptation of Hoover's 2016 novel "It Ends With Us," which was released in August. The film was directed by Justin Baldoni, who also starred as Ryle Kincaid. Blake Lively, who starred as Lily Bloom in the film, also served as a producer.
Despite the criticism that film faced and the ongoing legal battle between the film's stars Baldoni and Lively, the film was just one of a handful of movies to cross $100 million at the box office in 2024, according to The Numbers, a film industry data website that tracks box office revenue.
Other novels of Hoover's that will be adapted into films are "Verity" and "Regretting You."
"Reminders of Him" is set to be released in theaters Feb. 13, 2026.