Mandy Moore and her husband Taylor Goldsmith are now a family of five.
The actress and singer revealed in an Instagram post on Wednesday that she welcomed her baby daughter during Virgo season.
"Lou is here! Louise Everett Goldsmith arrived happy, healthy, expeditiously and right in time for Virgo season," she said. "She is our absolute dream girl and her big brothers are already as obsessed with her as we are."
"Endlessly grateful for our family of 5 (and our very own big three) and soaking in every moment of this special time," she added, referencing her hit show, "This is Us."
In her post, she shared a sweet black and white photo from the delivery room holding Lou in her arms as she smiles at Goldsmith.
The "In Real Life" artist and Goldsmith, who is the frontman of the folk-rock band Dawes, announced in May in a joint Instagram post with a photo of their two sons that they were expecting her third child.
"Sometimes life imitates art. The third in our own Big Three coming soon," Moore and Goldsmith said, referencing "This is Us" again.
"Can't wait for these boys to have a baby sister. 💓💓💓," they added.
Moore and Goldsmith are also parents to sons August "Gus" Harrison, 3, and Oscar "Ozzie" Bennett, 21 months.
The couple were engaged in September 2017 and married in November 2018.