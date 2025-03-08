Mariah Carey is reflecting on her illustrious career after being nominated for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for the second year in a row.
Carey expressed her gratitude on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a video that encapsulates her decades-long career. She captioned the post: "It's been quite a journey! Truly honored to be nominated for the @rockhall 🦋❤️"
The nominations were first announced back in February, and Carey shared her appreciation via Instagram on Feb. 13, stating: "I'm so grateful to be nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame once again! It's always an incredible honor to be recognized alongside so many legendary artists I admire. Thank you to the @rockhall and, of course, to my amazing fans—you are the heart of everything I do. This means so much! ❤️🎶"
Oasis, Cyndi Lauper, Billy Idol, Outkast and Phish are also among the performer names and groups included on the list of 14 performers to be considered for Hall of Fame induction this year.
According to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Foundation, the final list of performer inductees will be announced in late April as well as inductees for three special committee categories: Musical Influence, Musical Excellence and the Ahmet Ertegun Non Performer Award.