Mariah Carey took to Instagram to share a series of heartwarming snaps from her trip to China with her children.
The singer posted several photos of the trio enjoying a day at the Great Wall of China. In one of the shots, Carey and her twins, Monroe and Moroccan, can be seen smiling as they take in the scenery. "It really is great! 🦋," Carey captioned the images.
The day before, Carey shared a video of herself rehearsing, writing, "Back in rehearsals, can’t wait for our upcoming shows! 🦋🎙️."
Carey revealed last week in an emotional statement to ABC News that both her mother and sister tragically died on the same day.
"My heart is broken that I've lost my mother this past weekend. Sadly, in a tragic turn of events, my sister lost her life on the same day," Carey shared. "I feel blessed that I was able to spend the last week with my mom before she passed. I appreciate everyone's love and support and respect for my privacy during this impossible time," she continued.
Despite the profound loss, Carey has expressed her gratitude for the support from her fans. Last week, she also shared another photo from rehearsals for her upcoming shows, captioned, "Back at work. It’s been a couple of rough weeks, but I appreciate everyone’s love and support so much and I can’t wait to see my fans in China & Brazil. Love you! ❤️❤️❤️"
The pop icon is in China for a pair of gigs at Beijing Workers Stadium on Sept. 15 and 16.